Jannean Dean.
Jannean Dean. Boni Holmes
Council News

'I'm serious about change': Dean

Blake Antrobus
by
4th May 2018 2:00 AM
A FAMILIAR face during election time, Jannean Dean is confident her passion for people and desire for change will finally get her over the line this time.

Now in her second Local Government election in two years, Ms Dean, who run in state and federal campaigns, said people were seeing her commitment in following through and not disappearing in between elections.

She said she was "serious about change” and the only way to achieve it was to put her hat in the ring.

"Elections stretch access and connectivity to more people, providing a community-driven vision,” Ms Dean said.

"Being in a position to consult and represent people across the entire Fraser Coast who haven't had a voice would be at the top of a long list of achievements.

"I am proud of all the people who believe strongly in the right outcomes and sought my support through community advocacy.”

Asked if her outspoken support for ex-mayor Chris Loft would affect her relationship with councillors, Ms Dean said she would not "engage in the rot” in council chambers and would abide by the Local Government Act if elected.

She said she wanted to see transparent examination of issues in the council chambers that were "free of party politics.”

"If we follow this, we will work alongside each other on any matter,” she said.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

