‘I’m so proud’: Santa’s letter to Aussie kids

It’s been a tough year so Santa has taken the unusual step of writing a letter to check that the Christmas spirit is alive.

S. Claus

P.O. Box 1

North Pole

Earth, 0000

Dear Children,

Well! What a year!

I've always had a soft spot for Australia - even though I do get rather sweaty in my furs when I'm down there. Mrs Claus always says "Why don't you just dress for the weather?" but I'd rather be too hot than too cold and trust me, when you live in the North Pole that's a good rule of thumb.

Sorry, I'm rambling already. Point being, this year I thought I'd take the unusual step of writing you all a letter just to make sure you're all happy and safe and to check that the Christmas spirit is still alive and well - you know how I love checking things!

Now before you say anything, yes, yes, I know. Every year you all write to me and hardly ever hear anything back - maybe a quick "Thanks for the milk and cookies!" and that's it. But in my defence there are millions of you and only one of me. And the arthritis is slowing me down a bit these days. Mrs Claus keeps saying I should see the doctor about it but I don't like to make a fuss …

Oh dear, I'm doing it again. I do get distracted! On that note, I should probably take this opportunity to apologise for all the times I've muddled up the presents. Sometimes it's just the handwriting - a while ago a six-year-old asked me for a sled and I gave him a shed. Hope it's come in handy.

And sometimes I have to admit it's just a plain old clerical error. I'm not blaming the elves but the number of times I have asked them to brush up on their Microsoft Excel skills instead of using quill and parchment … Honestly, it's called "data entry" people!

Anyway, as I was saying, there are occasional mix-ups. Sometimes the bad kids get lots of presents and the good kids don't get as many as they deserve. Still, I have always found that the good kids turn out the best either way.

And that's kind of what I'm writing to tell you. This year there are lots of good kids who have had bad things happen to them. You've missed out on school, missed out on seeing your friends - sometimes you couldn't play your favourite sport or even go to the playground.

And of course you've all spent so much time stuck at ho-ho-home. (Apologies, a little Santa humour there!)

So I know it's been really hard but one of the benefits of living high up in the North Pole is that you can see everything that's happening down below and I want you to know that I am so proud of each and every one of you. You've certainly taught this old-timer a thing or two about being strong and brave when times get tough.

I also know that for a lot of you this Christmas is going to be a lot different to last year. Some of you might not be able to go to the places you want to go or do the things you want to do or see your grandma or grandpa.

Mrs Claus and I always wanted grandchildren but I guess I let my work get in the way and by the time we sat down and did the maths, well, I realised that for me you're all like my grandchildren. And most grandparents only have a few grandkids to spoil. I've got millions!

Sorry, there I go again. Anyway, I know this Christmas will be a bit strange or a bit difficult for a lot of you so I want to tell you a story.

Some of you might not know this, but the very first Christmas was not that easy either. In fact the very first Christmas family couldn't go where they wanted to go or stay where they wanted to stay. In fact they had to sleep in a shed - and it wasn't anywhere near as nice as the one I gave that kid a few years back.

Yet even with all that kerfuffle, three wise men were still able to find the first Christmas child and give him some presents. And while there's only one of me and Mrs Claus says I'm not as wise as I think I am, I promise I will find you wherever you are.

But more important than any of this - even more important than the presents - is that the family was happy. Because that's the thing about Christmas: It doesn't really matter where you are or who you are with, the only thing that really matters is that you are happy.

And so that's why I am writing you this letter: To wish you and all your family and friends a very Happy Christmas.

And if you wish for it too it is the one gift I can guarantee you will receive.

All My Love,

Santa

PS Rudolph says Hi!

