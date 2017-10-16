“I’m sorry”: Coward punch accused gets bail, apologises

THE alleged assailant in a weekend attack, which left a popular young sportsman fighting for his life, has been released on bail.
Jamie Lee Warner, 19, appeared in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Monday, charged with grievous bodily harm.
Outside, Mr Warner fronted the media, apologising for his alleged actions and saying he had not expected to be allowed bail.
His alleged victim, Thomas Freshwater, remains in a Brisbane hospital in a serious condition.
MORE TO COME.