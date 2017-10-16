23°
News

“I’m sorry”: Coward punch accused gets bail, apologises

Released on bail - 19 year old Tinana man, Jamie Lee Warner, has been released from the Hervey Bay watchhouse. Warner has been charged with grievous bodily harm to Tom Freshwater.
Released on bail - 19 year old Tinana man, Jamie Lee Warner, has been released from the Hervey Bay watchhouse. Warner has been charged with grievous bodily harm to Tom Freshwater. Valerie Horton
Annie Perets
by

THE alleged assailant in a weekend attack, which left a popular young sportsman fighting for his life, has been released on bail.

Jamie Lee Warner, 19, appeared in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Monday, charged with grievous bodily harm. 

<<KEEP UP TO DATE WITH THE LATEST FRASER COAST COURT COVERAGE AND FOLLOW THE TOPIC>>

Outside, Mr Warner fronted the media, apologising for his alleged actions and saying he had not expected to be allowed bail.

His alleged victim, Thomas Freshwater, remains in a Brisbane hospital in a serious condition.

MORE TO COME.
 

Related Items

Topics:  fccourt fccrime fcpolice king hit

Fraser Coast Chronicle
PHOTOS: Fraser Coast cops drenching and more to come

PHOTOS: Fraser Coast cops drenching and more to come

HERVEY Bay copped a drenching overnight with an official 93.4mm recorded by the Bureau of Meteorology up until 6am on Monday morning.

CRASH RISK: More than 48,000 vehicles hit by safety recall

The ACCC has warned of a fault which could lead to crashes.

Fault may cause accidents, consumer watchdog warns

The big issues Tim Nicholls will discuss for Hervey Bay

(left to right) Men's Shed secretary Bill Van Huyssen, Hervey Bay MP Ted Sorensen, Men's Shed president Ian Fletcher-Jones and Opposition Leader Tim Nicholls at the Hervey Bay Men's Shed.

Mr Nicholls is making his first stop on a tour of regional QLD.

Animals on the move as wet weather rolls in

Fraser Coast Wildlife Sanctuary curator Ray Revil with a wallaby.

Wet weather is prompting animals to go on the move.

Local Partners