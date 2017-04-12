'I'm unemployed, please pay for my Maccas and vodka'

Tyler Jane Laurie took to GoFuneMe to ask for vodka and Maccas.

A TOOWOOMBA woman has taken the mickey out of crowd-sourcing website GoFundMe by asking for financial support to pay for McDonald's and vodka.

Tyler Jane Laurie is trying to raise $100 with her page "Need some Maccas and vodka".

She explained why she needed the money: "My dream has always (been) to have a mad a** feed from Maccas then get smashed off some vodka.

"I'm really desperate.

"I'm jobless and know that this is a selfless act as I really am in need of a mad feed and then getting drunk.

"Please be a kind-hearted person and support me as I am in great need.

"Help spread the word!"

If Ms Laurie raises $100 she should be able to purchase two 700ml bottles of Ruskov Vodka from Dan Murphy's at $27.99 each.

That would leave her $44 for McDonald's, enough to buy seven Big Mac Meals.

So far $0 has been donated.

Ms Laurie has been contacted for comment.