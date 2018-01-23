Image released of man who allegedly assaulted police

Police released this image of a man they believe was involved in a number of property thefts and stolen vehicle offences.

Police released this image of a man they believe was involved in a number of property thefts and stolen vehicle offences. Contributed

AN IMAGE has been released of a man who was believed to have assaulted a female police officer in Granville last week.

The man was understood to be linked to a number of other on-going police investigations in the Maryborough area.

On January 18, the female police officer was speaking to a man on Odessa St, Granville in relation to a number of recent property offences.

During the conversation, the officer attempted to arrest the man but he resisted and struck her in the face several times.

He then fled the area on foot.

<<KEEP UP TO DATE WITH LOCAL CRIME COVERAGE AND FOLLOW THE TOPIC HERE>>

The officer was treated for face and neck injuries after the incident.

The man, who police believed was linked to a number of break and enters and stolen vehicle offences, was understood to still be in the Maryborough area.

Police urge anyone who sees the man not to approach him and call police immediately.

Officers believe the man may be sleeping in sheds and under houses and his behaviour has been described as erratic when he is approached or questioned.

He is described as Caucasian in appearance, around 170cm tall and has brown hair and a slim build.

Anyone with information should call Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.