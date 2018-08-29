Images released of man wanted for attempted robbery

Have you seen this man? Police want to speak to him regarding an attempted armed robbery at a business on Cypress St in Torquay on August 28.

Have you seen this man? Police want to speak to him regarding an attempted armed robbery at a business on Cypress St in Torquay on August 28. Contributed

A MANHUNT is under way for the perpetrator of an attempted armed robbery at a small corner store in Torquay.

The alleged offender was armed with a metal pole when he entered Cypress Street Store about 3.30pm on Tuesday.

The metal pole is estimated to have been about two-metres in length.

But he left empty-handed after the store-owner activated an emergency alarm and scared him away.

Police have released CCTV images of the suspect, which depict a man estimated to be in his 30s or 40s.

They are asking the public's help in locating him.

He is described to be Caucasian in appearance, of medium build with short brown hair.

At the time of the incident, he was wearing a black jacket with white stripe down the front, camouflage-coloured knee-length shorts and dark sunglasses.

He fled the store on a white older-model Toyota Hilux ute.

Detective Senior Constable Tim Visentin said the accused offender travelled in the direction of Brown St, Torquay in his getaway.

He reportedly told Cypress Street Store owner Chris O'Brien he was "desperate for cash".

"It's could be that this person is known to police," Det Visentin said

"No property was stolen and nobody was injured."

If you have any information about the incident, call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.