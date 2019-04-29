Imaginative new exhibition set to open at Gatakers Artspace

TALENTED Fraser Coast artist April Spadina is renowned for her sense of imagination and fun.



So it's no surprise her new collection, set to go on display at Gatakers Artspace, has been eagerly anticipated.

The grand opening of the exhibition, titled Leaps and Bounds, is set to go ahead on May 3 from 6pm.

It will feature a collection of charcoal animal drawings on canvas, along with smaller paintings of animals.

The event is open to all and there will be nibbles and a wet bar for those who attend.