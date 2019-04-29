Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Imaginative new exhibition set to open at Gatakers Artspace

Carlie Walker
by
29th Apr 2019 9:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TALENTED Fraser Coast artist April Spadina is renowned for her sense of imagination and fun.

So it's no surprise her new collection, set to go on display at Gatakers Artspace, has been eagerly anticipated.

The grand opening of the exhibition, titled Leaps and Bounds, is set to go ahead on May 3 from 6pm. 

It will feature a collection of charcoal animal drawings on canvas, along with smaller paintings of animals.

The event is open to all and there will be nibbles and a wet bar for those who attend.

More Stories

art fcart fcartist gatakers artspace maryborough
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Bystander's CPR skills save toddler's life in Scarness

    premium_icon Bystander's CPR skills save toddler's life in Scarness

    Parenting Thanks to the CPR skills of a bystander, an unresponsive toddler was resuscitated after a near-drowning in Scarness

    Council to trial timed parking at River Heads boat ramp

    premium_icon Council to trial timed parking at River Heads boat ramp

    News Five of the 12 all-day spots will be targeted in the trial

    • 29th Apr 2019 9:25 AM
    FERTILITY: Free IVF seminar to be held on Fraser Coast

    premium_icon FERTILITY: Free IVF seminar to be held on Fraser Coast

    Health A free seminar will be held in Hervey Bay this week.

    • 29th Apr 2019 9:20 AM
    Bay College brings one of biggest events for Year 12 forward

    premium_icon Bay College brings one of biggest events for Year 12 forward

    News Bay College brings one of biggest events for Year 12 forward