Imagine giant street party

Could Mary Poppins meet Easter Bunny and Santa in the Maryborough CBD when coronavirus restrictions are lifted? Organisers are asking for ideas.

IMAGINE if Mary Poppins, Easter Bunny and Santa all came together at one big party in the Maryborough CBD.

“What an amazing street party that would be,” Maryborough CBD Street Party committee spokesperson Kylie Nitz said.

“We lost our Easter and Poppins street parties this year to the coronavirus lockdown, so we’re asking the community for ideas for one big post COVID-19 event.”

Ms Nitz said a date for the proposed street party was yet to be decided.

“We haven’t cancelled City Spirit, which was planned for September 12 to coincide with the Fraser Coast Technology Challenge and Mary Christmas is still booked for December 19.

“We’re hesitant about calling off City Spirit; restrictions could be lifted by then.”

Ms Nitz said that if this year’s City Spirit street party were cancelled, a post COVID-19 event could be on the same date or potentially a week or month later.

“Either way we must decide before the end of June.”

The committee is calling for businesses, community groups and individuals to present ideas for the proposed street party.

“It’s important the community helps us. It doesn’t have to be financial, but obviously we’re trying to get something big happening. So, all ideas are welcome,” she said.

“For example, last Christmas we did a pageant to raise funds for the animal refuge that ran Pooches on Parade. If other not-for-profit organisations want to do something like that, we’re open to it.

“We’re also asking businesses to let us know what we can do to assist them with stimulating their economy. It might be that cafes want to do something collaboratively.

“And, if people want to create something individually and ask us to help them, it’s a good opportunity to do that.

“The big thing we’d love to do is a CBD Laser Light Show. This is a huge expense and we’ll need to raise funds through donations to get it together.”

Mr Nitz said the committee wanted to take elements from all the events missed this year and bring them all together as one big party.

“If we have Easter Bunny jumping around in September, so be it!

“We want something that’s a whole lot of crazy fun and get the community going again.”

Ms Nitz can be contacted on 0432 681 440, via email at maryboroughstreetparty@outlook.com or private message through www.facebook.com/maryboroughstreetparty/