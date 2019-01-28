Impact of national decline in GP training intake on Bay

SHORTAGE DESPITE INTAKE: Generalist Medical Training GP registrar Sarah Caporale is one of 14 doctors starting this year in the Hervey Bay and Maryborough region. She is pictured with James Cook University medical education officer for Wide Bay Cindi Jackson.

SHORTAGE DESPITE INTAKE: Generalist Medical Training GP registrar Sarah Caporale is one of 14 doctors starting this year in the Hervey Bay and Maryborough region. She is pictured with James Cook University medical education officer for Wide Bay Cindi Jackson. Jessica Lamb

HERVEY Bay medical practices have felt the symptoms of a national shortfall in doctors, applying for general practitioner training more than their city counterparts.

A cohort of 14 doctors beginning their Generalist Medical Training will flock to practices and medical facilities on the Fraser Coast this week to become a qualified specialist GP.

The timing of the workforce injection follows concerns about attracting and retaining doctors in the region.

While speaking to the Chronicle last week, James Cook University medical educator for Wide Bay Cindi Jackson said although this year's intake was comparable to last year, numbers had dropped significantly since 2016 when the university took over GP training in the form of GMT for most of regional, rural and remote Queensland.

"Since we started we have had 28 GPs graduate in the Wide Bay region and 10 of those have put down roots to stay in the local community, which is excellent," she said.

"Numbers are down Australia-wide for GP training, which is always going to have a bigger impact in regional areas."

Ms Jackson, who was a GP supervisor in a medical practice before the start of GMT, said she could understand the frustration expressed by practices that had built up a client base after previously thriving intakes had employed more registrars in the region.

"Generally speaking, practices are wanting more registrars than are available through GMT across the region," she said.

"There has been a drop-off of about 500-600 into GP training across Australia."

Hervey Bay is classified as an inner regional area and data shows it is still well-serviced, with about 630 patients to one GP ratio, well above the recommendation of 1:2000.

"Practices can have the patient base for a certain number of doctors and then suddenly they don't have that number of doctors but over the region they are still not under-serviced," Ms Jackson said.

"To my knowledge, you can get a GP appointment in Hervey Bay on the same day and there are lots of places in Queensland where that is not the case. About 98 per cent of the area we cover is rural, which means we are almost always ... going to have less registrars than a lot of those areas would like to have.

"We are aware there is a degree of responsibility to communities too that if we have a shortfall of registrars, not to put them all into Hervey Bay or Mackay or Townsville and making sure some of the more rural areas are not left without any doctors."

Ms Jackson said the problem with GP retention in the area meant patients were not getting longitudinal care.

"We are finding the GPs we do have tend to stick around for one to two years before going somewhere else, which is really frustrating," she said.

"Patients want to be able to build up a relationship with one GP."

Hervey Bay has not received the rural incentive payment to be paid to GPs on top of their wages as an incentive to work in regional areas since 2015.

"I think these sort of strategies are short-term gap fillers," Ms Jackson said.

"You end up getting people who don't really want to be here ... the JCU focus has been trying to get registrars with a genuine interest and commitment to these areas so they might actually stick around."