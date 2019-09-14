Import aims to lead Stripeys to the title

FOOTBALL: There is an old saying that there is the luck of the Irish with anything that people do successfully.

For one Bingera player he is hoping the Welsh not the Irish might bring grand final luck to the club.

Welsh player Ieuan Hewitt is expected to line-up for Bingera in his first grand final in the Wide Bay Premier League after joining the club during the season.

The side is aiming for back-to-back titles after winning last year.

Hewitt came to Australia for a new adventure after playing semi-professionally for Llandudino Football Club in the Welsh Premier League last season.

And it was while he was in Wales that he ran into Bingera player Joel Haack, who was overseas.

A few months later the opportunity to play together in Australia come about.

“I’ve been in Australia for five months,” he said.

“I was in Sydney at first and I had a chance to play down there.”

But an issue with getting clearance in New South Wales and different rules in Queensland gave him the chance to play for Bingera.

“One of my good friends Joel Haack, he said to come up here,” Hewitt said.

Hewitt plays in defence as either a right back, centre back or in the midfield.

“I played most of my career back in north Wales for Flint Town United,” he revealed.

“I then move to Cyprus to play as my dad was in the army.”

He then moved to Llandudino, where he played around 15 to 20 games overall but eight in the Welsh Premier League according to Transfermarkt.

“It was good, learnt a lot, good and bad, but it made me a better person,” he said.

Hewitt then took a break, which led him to Australia.

Now he wants success for Bingera but admits the experience of a grand final is something he has never encountered before.

“I’ve won a couple of finals, in the league, but actually never experienced a grand final,” Hewitt said.

“To be fair I like the way they do it.

“It’s like the rugby league at home, you’ve got a chance to win something.

“If we do turn up on the day I’m confident we can get the job done.”

Hewitt said he rated the league and was surprised by the quality in it.

This will be the first time he has face The Waves in competition after missing all four matches this season between the two.

He now hopes this weekend can be successful before next week facing the Brisbane Roar after being selected for Wide Bay.

“It will be a good experience, can’t wait to test myself,” Hewitt said.

“Hopefully I can get myself where to what I can be and build from there and I can go as high as possible.”