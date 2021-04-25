Menu
From left: Wreath laying at the Cenotaph (top right) Veterans David Chamberlain, Scott Wilkinson and Graeme Davis. and (bottom right) Navy veteran Daryl Lockwood with Deb Lockwood and Renee Wilkinson from Tiaro Citizens’ Auxillary.
Importance of mateship marked at moving Tiaro service

Carlie Walker
25th Apr 2021 2:00 PM
At Tiaro‘s Dawn Service, David Chamberlain, a navy veteran, Scott Wilkinson, who served in Cambodia and Graeme Davis, who served in Vietnam, were thinking of their mates.

April 25 is always a special day for them and a chance to reflect on their service and that of those who served alongside them.

Summing up the day in a single word, Mr Davis said it was about “comradeship”.

“It‘s about remembering our mates and our fathers who went before us,” he said.

All three were impressed by the turnout, with more than 200 people paying their respects at the service.

Fraser Coast Councillor Paul Truscott said it was special to be at the service to see the veterans honoured.

Three-year-old Saxon Wilkinson recited the Lord‘s Prayer during the service.

The emotional service included the Ode, Lest We Forget, a song by Lee Kernaghan, a prayer from Padre Brian Briggs from Bauple, an address from Scott Wilkinson and a roll call of names from Dr Colin Gulbrandson.

