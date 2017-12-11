Important to buy gifts locally this Christmas

HELP the Fraser Coast thrive this festive season by buying local.



That's the message from Fraser Coast Tourism and Events marketing and communications manager Bradley Nardi, who said buying gifts with a local flavour was a great way to share part of the Fraser Coast while supporting the local economy.



"With World Heritage- listed Fraser Island, the region sitting in a UNESCO- recognised biosphere, world-leading whale experiences, outstanding fishing experiences and an incredible history in Maryborough as an original port of entry into Australia, it's safe to say our locals <QL>can be amazing ambassadors and give incredible gifts to their friends and loved ones," Mr Nardi said.



"We have lots of ideas on the Fraser Coast Gift List and many of them can <QL>easily be mailed to other parts of the country or the world."



The list includes a variety of gifts including colourful $4.50 foam coasters, $8.50 stubby coolers $20 shirts and $24 books of photographs, along with eye-catching whale-inspired jewellery, and hampers from Lychee Divine.



There are also vouchers for experiences such as Fraser Explorer Tours, Aquavue Moon Point Jet Ski Adventures, champagne sunset cruises in Hervey Bay, Tipples and Tales at the Bond Store in Maryborough, a day away at Kingfisher Bay Resort and horse riding at Susan River.



"The more visitors we attract to the region, the more money is spent in the tourism industry and it has a knock-on effect to the whole community," Mr Nardi said.



Fraser Coast councillor Daniel Sanderson agreed, saying it was important to support businesses throughout the year.



"At any time of year it's always important to do that," Cr Sanderson said.



"People should do their best to try to do that here.



"This time of year at Christmas, if people can think about buying locally instead of travelling away, then that's a good thing."



For more details, visit www.frasercoastgifts.com.

