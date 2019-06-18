Menu
THE MASTERS: Find confidence in public speaking with G'Day Toastmasters members (from left) Bill Lawler, Judith Rowarth, Peter Block, Mary French and Helen Pelling.
Community

Improve your communication with G'day Toastmasters

Boni Holmes
by
18th Jun 2019 4:45 PM
DO YOU have difficulty getting your message across?

Does your throat go dry and your hands get sweaty? This happens when you become nervous.

Why not come along to G'Day Toastmasters and improve your communication like G'Day members Bill, Judith, Peter, Mary and Helen?

They would love to help you gain your confidence when speaking so you can focus on what you want to say.

Phone Marjory on 0428889499 for more information. All welcome and free to observe.

Interested?

G'day Toastmasters Club meet every second and fourth Friday except public holidays, at the Door of Hope, 569 Kent St, Maryborough at 12.45pm for a 1pm start

