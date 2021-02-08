Improved fertilisers for sugarcane farmers

A new project is sharing information with local sugarcane farmers on the potential for enhanced efficiency fertilisers (EEFs) to be added to their farming systems.

The project involves 17 on-farm trial sites in Far North Queensland continuing to work with Sugar Research Australia (SRA), as CSIRO and the Department of Agriculture and Fisheries (DAF) also join the team in research.

The new project will be building on four years of work as part of EEF60, which was funded by the Australian Government Department of Environment and Energy and the Queensland Government Department of Environment and Science.

With EEF60 expected to finish in June, the project has already allowed researchers to gain important knowledge about EEFs' practical application.

SRA Researcher Julian Connellan notes EEFs “may not suit every farm”.

Leading the project, SRA Researcher Julian Connellan said it's the newer project is an opportunity to build on information already gathered through EEF60, such as expected benefits of EEFs and when and where EEFs can be used in place of urea to reduce nitrogen losses.

"The industry is very keen to understand if using EEFs can improve productivity and profitability by better matching nitrogen requirements to crop needs … given the additional cost that is associated with purchasing EEFs," Mr Connellan said.

"EEFs may not suit every farm, every year, and every situation, but we now know they offer opportunities in some cases."