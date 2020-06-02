In a rush? 10-minute dinner recipes for tonight

In a rush to make dinner? Here are some quick meals you can pull together for tonight.

10-MINUTE THAI RED CURRY CHICKEN NOODLE SOUP

0:05 Prep, 0:05 Cook, 4 Servings, Easy

INGREDIENTS

2 cooked or roast chicken breasts

1 lime

100g snow peas

3 Kaffir lime leaves

6 baby corn spears

1 tablespoon canola oil

1 tablespoon red curry paste

1L (4 cups) Massel Salt Reduced Chicken Style Liquid Stock

400ml can coconut milk

2 small fresh red chillies

2 fresh coriander sprigs

100g rice vermicelli noodles

2 teaspoons fish sauce

METHOD

Step 1

Heat a large deep frying pan over high heat and bring a small saucepan of water to the boil.

Step 2

While frying pan and water heats up, shred chicken, discarding any skin and bones. Cut lime into wedges. Finely shred snow peas and 1 lime leaf. Cut the corn spears in half lengthways.

Step 3

Add oil and curry paste to frying pan and cook for 30 seconds. Add stock, coconut milk and remaining lime leaves. Bring to the boil

Step 4

Meanwhile, cook the snow peas and corn in the boiling water for 2-3 minutes or until tender crisp. Slice the chillies. Separate the coriander leaves from the stems.

Step 5

Add the noodles to the stock mixture. Cook for 2 minutes or until the noodles soften. Stir in chicken and fish sauce. Ladle the soup among serving bowls and top with snow peas, corn, chilli, shredded lime leaves and coriander. Serve with lime wedges.

10-Minute Chicken fajita grill bake

10-MINUTE CHICKEN FAJITA TRAY BAKE

0:04 Prep, 0:06 Cook, Super easy

INGREDIENTS

1 1/2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

600g chicken breast stir-fry

40g packet spice mix for fajitas

12 small white corn tortillas

2 green shallots

280g jar Coles Chargrilled Peppers, drained, coarsely chopped

200g tub avocado dip

Creme fraiche, to serve

Fresh coriander sprigs, to serve

METHOD

Step 1

Preheat grill on high. Drizzle half of the oil over a baking tray. Place the tray under the grill to heat.

Step 2

While the oil on the tray is heating, place the chicken in a large bowl. Add the spice mix. Use your hands to toss until chicken is coated.

Step 3

Once the oil is hot, arrange the chicken mixture in a single layer on the tray. Drizzle over the remaining oil. Return the tray to the grill and cook for 3 minutes.

Step 4

Meanwhile, wrap the tortillas in foil and place under the grill with the chicken. Chop the shallots.

Step 5

Add the peppers to the tray with the chicken and toss to combine. Return to the grill for 2 minutes or until the chicken is cooked through.

Step 6

Serve the chicken grill bake with the warmed tortillas, avocado dip and creme fraiche, sprinkled with the shallot and coriander.

10-Minute Peanut chicken coconut curry

PEANUT CHICKEN COCONUT CURRY

0:10 Prep, 4 Servings, Easy

INGREDIENTS

1 brown onion

55g (1/3 cup) unsalted roasted peanuts

1 long fresh red chilli

2 tsp olive oil

450g pkt microwave long-grain rice

1 tbs. red curry paste

270g can coconut cream

250ml (1 cup) Massel Chicken Style Liquid Stock

130g (1/2 cup) Sanitarium Crunchy Peanut Butter

500g bought diced chicken breast

140g (1 cup) pre-shredded carrot

100g baby spinach Lime wedges, to serve (optional)

METHOD

Step 1

Heat a large deep frying pan over medium-high heat.

Step 2

While the pan heats up, cut the onion into wedges, coarsely chop the peanuts and thinly slice the chilli.

Step 3

Add the oil and onion to the pan and cook, stirring often, for 1 minute or until the onion softens slightly.

Step 4

Meanwhile, heat the rice following packet directions.

Step 5

Add curry paste to pan. Cook, stirring constantly, for 30 seconds. Stir in coconut cream, stock and peanut butter. Add chicken. Reduce heat to medium and simmer, stirring occasionally, for 4-5 minutes or until the sauce thickens slightly and the chicken is cooked through.

Step 6

Divide chicken curry and rice among serving bowls. Top with carrot, spinach, peanuts and chilli. Serve with lime wedges, if using.

10-Minute Tuna-Mornay

10-MINUTE TUNA MORNAY RICE BAKE

0:05 Prep, 0:05 Cook, Easy

INGREDIENTS

425g can tuna in spring water, drained, flaked

150g (1 cup) frozen mixed vegetables

490g jar bought bechamel sauce

80ml (1/3 cup) thickened cream

450g pkt microwave brown rice

2 green shallots

120g (1 1/2 cups) pre-grated 3 blend cheese (cheddar, mozzarella and parmesan)

25g (1/2 cup) panko breadcrumbs

Extra virgin olive oil, to drizzle

METHOD

Step 1

Place the tuna, vegetables, bechamel and cream in a saucepan over medium-high heat. Cook, stirring occasionally, for 2 minutes or until warm.

Step 2

While the tuna mixture is cooking, place the rice in the microwave for 1 minute or until slightly warm.

Step 3

Chop the shallots then stir half through the tuna mixture.

Step 4

Preheat grill on high. Evenly spoon the rice into the base of a square 1.5L (6 cup) baking dish. Top with the tuna mixture. Sprinkle over the cheese and breadcrumbs. Drizzle over the oil. Grill for 2 minutes or until the top is golden. Serve sprinkled with remaining shallot.

10-minute prawn, tomato and chilli pasta

10-MINUTE PRAWN, TOMATO AND CHILLI PASTA

0:02 Prep, 0:08 Cook, 4 Servings, Easy

INGREDIENTS

375g instant spaghetti

1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil, plus extra to serve

280g packet lemon and garlic prawns

500g cherry tomatoes, halved

100g baby spinach

2 x 150g tubs Wattle Valley Chunky Chilli Red with Cashew and Parmesan Dip

Lemon zest, to serve

Sliced red chilli, to serve

Basil leaves, to serve

METHOD

Step 1

Cook pasta following packet directions, until tender.

Step 2

Meanwhile, heat oil in a large, deep frying pan over medium-high heat. Cook prawns, tossing, for 2 minutes. Add tomato. Toss for 2 minutes or until tomato is just starting to collapse.

Step 3

Drain pasta, reserving 1/3 cup cooking liquid. Add pasta, spinach, 1 1/2 tubs of dip and reserved liquid to pan. Season with salt and pepper. Cook, tossing, for 2 minutes or until spinach is just wilted. Serve dolloped with remaining dip and topped with lemon zest, chilli and basil.

FOR MORE EASY 10-MINUTE DINNER IDEAS, GRAB A COPY OF DINNER IN 10, THE LATEST COOKBOOK FROM TASTE.COM.AU. OUT NOW IN NEWSAGENTS.