Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
COURT: These are the people appearing in the Mitchell Magistrates Court next week.
COURT: These are the people appearing in the Mitchell Magistrates Court next week.
News

IN COURT: 19 people appearing in Mitchell court next week

lucy rutherford
, lucy.rutherford@westernstarnews.com
2nd Apr 2020 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

EVERY month a number of people appear in the Mitchell Magistrates Court, on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in front of the Mitchell Magistrates Court next Monday, March 6.

NOTE: This list is updated every day.

 

  • B
  • Barber, Christopher William, Mr
  • Barber, Garry Raymond Brodie, Mr
  • Ferguson, Dustin Graham
  • Goddard, Andrew Richard
  • H
  • Hamilton, Noel Vallas
  • Hollier, Robert Bruce Kenneth, Mr
  • Lake, Harold John
  • P
  • Purcell, Tony Dunmore
  • Ramsey, Cheristal Faye
  • Ramsey, Nathan James
  • Redding, Joseph Douglas, Mr
  • Rowe, Rex Edward
  • Sallway, Matthew Phillip, Mr
  • Thompson, Crystal-Anne Danielle
  • W
  • Wise, Daniel John

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How Wide Bay’s crime scene is changing

        premium_icon How Wide Bay’s crime scene is changing

        News In one year the Wide Bay has seen a big change in the type of crimes reported – offences against a person are down but offences against property are among the state’s...

        EGG OVERLOAD: Stubborn hens miss virus memo

        premium_icon EGG OVERLOAD: Stubborn hens miss virus memo

        News ‘Rain, hail or shine they’re still laying eggs every day’

        Maryborough community group urges residents to shop locally

        premium_icon Maryborough community group urges residents to shop locally

        News While the coronavirus has taken its toll, the Maryborough Mural Project is calling...

        News you need: 28 days of digital access for free

        News you need: 28 days of digital access for free

        News If you want the paper delivered as well it's just a $1 a day