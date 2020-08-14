IN COURT: Bike rider’s rock- throwing revenge

Corey Quealy was riding his bike near Stockland, Hervey Bay, when the altercation started.

A CARPARK fight came to a smashing end when Corey Quealy pelted a car with rocks.

Quealy was riding his pushbike near Stockland Shopping Centre on May 19 when a passing driver "became agitated and aggressive", Hervey Bay Magistrates Court heard.

The male driver then stopped his car and yelled at Quealy before pulling into a parking space.

He then approached Quealy and the pair started arguing, which escalated to physical violence.

The two men started "pushing and shoving each other", the court heard.

Quealy threw a bottle at the other man before walking to a nearby creek.

He picked up some rocks and threw them at the driver's car, smashing his windscreen.

Quealy was charged with wilful damage but the court heard both men could have faced public nuisance charges.

There were no assault complaints made, the court heard.

While the driver wanted Quealy to pay the $600 insurance excess, Magistrate Stephen Guttridge denied this.

Mr Guttridge acknowledged the fight with the other man prompted the rock throwing.

This explained but did not excuse his actions, Mr Guttridge said.

He fined Quealy $300 and a conviction was recorded.

