Lady Justice
News

IN COURT: Coast businessman buried drugs in yarn

Jessica Cook
10th Oct 2020 2:30 AM
A FRASER COAST businessman found himself back in trouble with the law just days after appearing in court and being spared a criminal conviction.

Tobias Jack pleaded guilty in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court this week to possession of a dangerous drug after police found two grams of marijuana it in a clear plastic bag which had been buried in his backyard.

Jack’s defence lawyer said he had buried it and forgotten about it.

“He was previously in court on the 20th of August following a search warrant in March and we submit that this 2.27 grams is a continuation of that,” she said.

Hervey Bay Magistrate Stephen Guttridge said he did not accept the submission as the drug bag was found five days after Jack had previously faced court for similar offences.

The court heard the man was in the process of establishing a new business in Hervey Bay.

Mr Guttridge said Jack was given the privilege of no conviction recorded on three other occasions.

The father of five was fined $500 and a conviction was recorded this time. 

