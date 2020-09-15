Menu
News

IN COURT: Dangerous driver swap in moving car

Jessica Cook
15th Sep 2020 10:40 AM | Updated: 10:40 AM
A WOMAN has faced the consequences of trying to save someone else from strife.

Tayla Lee Nish was charged with dangerous driving after police watched her move from the passenger seat to the driver's seat of a car travelling 100km/h.

The court head that at midnight on July 22 police saw a red Mazda travelling south at around 130km/h on the Bruce Hwy.

The stretch of road had a 100km/h limit.

As police attempted to get the driver of the car to pull over they entered a road works zone with a reduced speed limit of 80km/h.

Police watched through the rear untinted window as the driver and front seat passenger swapped seats at 100km/h.

The court heard the car was "swerving violently out of control" and moving from left to right across multiple lanes.

There was also multiple road workers on and around the highway.

Shortly after the swap, the car pulled over.

Tayla Lee Nish pleaded guilty to dangerous driving.
Nish, who was then driving the car, said they had swapped drivers because the original driver of the car did not have a licence.

Nish's defence lawyer said the 23-year-old had no criminal history.

During sentencing Magistrate Steve Guttridge said it was disappointing to see the woman in court.

"It is a bit tragic when someone like yourself comes before the court with an otherwise unblemished history for such a serious offence, particularly one endangering other people," he said.

Nish was fined $1500 and disqualified from driving for nine months.

No conviction was recorded.

