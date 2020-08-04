IN COURT: Driving fine 16 years in the making

It took 15 years for Kenneth Lumsden to hand himself in over a driving charge.

IT TOOK 15 years for Kenneth Lumsden to hand himself in for a driving offence.

He wasn't on the run, though - it was just one big misunderstanding.

Maryborough Magistrates Court on Monday heard Lumsden was charged in April 2004 for unlicensed driving.

Police prosecutor Angela Trevaskis said officers stopped Lumsden in Granville, about 5.45pm on Friday, April 23, 2004 and he did not have his licence with him.

Checks showed his licence was suspended in August, 2003.

He was also charged for failing to appear in court on June 22, 2004.

The court heard Lumsden thought the charges against him had been dismissed and had moved to Darwin.

He moved back to Queensland some years later and last year handed himself in at Morningside Police Station.

Lumsden's traffic history around the time he was originally charged was an "abomination", the court heard.

He had, however, "cleaned up his act" since then, magistrate Terry Duroux said.

Mr Duroux fined Lumsden $300 for the driving charge and $700 for the failure to appear.

Convictions were recorded.