IN COURT: Drug addict has ‘full house’ hanging over head

Corey Smith was caught with meth while on parole and probation for drug charges.

A DRUG addict who blew kisses to his loved ones in court now has the "full house" hanging over his head.

Corey Smith appeared via video link in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Thursday, charged with possession of meth.

He blew kisses to his loved ones, who supported him from the back of the courtroom, throughout his appearance.

The court heard Smith was on probation and parole for drug offences when he was caught with 1.85g of meth.

Magistrate Stephen Guttridge said prison time was now warranted.

Smith's lawyer, Travis George, agreed but argued for a suspended sentence, using a card playing analogy to make his point.

"He has the full house of things hanging over his head," Mr George said.

"If he buggers that up, there's only going to be a one-way street for him after that."

The court heard Smith was a functioning drug addict who had worked as a labourer.

He had been referred to a local drug and alcohol service and was taking steps to deal with his addiction problems, attending the service on July 28.

Smith had been in custody since July 30, the court heard.

He pleaded guilty to the drug possession charge.

Mr Guttridge sentenced Smith to three months in prison, suspended for 12 months.

He was released on Thursday.