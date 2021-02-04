IN COURT: Failing to pull over lands man in court

Failing to pull over has landed a man before a Maryborough Magistrate, facing a string of charges.

Patrick Leonard, 22, appeared via video link and was charged with one count of disqualified driving, one count of driving an unregistered vehicle, one count of driving an uninsured vehicle, one count of evading police and one count of obstructing police.

The offences occurred when Mr Leonard evaded police after being directed to pull over on December 2, 2020.

Police Prosecutor Senior Constable Balan Selvadurai said the offences could have easily been avoided if Mr Leonard pulled over when directed.

“He’s driven his vehicle, police have driven past, he’s come up as unlicensed … he’s then evaded police at 10am and then obstructed police by running away as well.”

“Essentially he’s taken a small situation and made it a lot bigger.”



Duty Lawyer Morgan Harris said Mr Leonard had a troubled upbringing, leaving school in grade 9 and unfortunately fell into using illicit substances.

“While Mr Leonard has been in custody, he has been able to obtain full time work, working in the metal shop of the correctional centre.”

“He has previously completed an illicit substance abuse program while in custody.”

Magistrate Kurt Fowler took into account Mr Leonards age and pleas of guilty, but said the appropriate sentence was imprisonment.

Mr Leonard was sentenced to eight months in prison and will not be able to hold a licence for two years for disqualified driving, imprisoned for 50 days for evading police and will not be able to hold a licence for two years and he was sentenced to one month in prison for obstructing police.

He was convicted and not further punished for driving an unregistered and uninsured vehicle.

All prison sentences will be served concurrently and Mr Leonard will be eligible for parole on February 26, 2021.