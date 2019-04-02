Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The 68-year-old pleaded guilty to 31 offences.
The 68-year-old pleaded guilty to 31 offences.
News

Young sisters, aged 7 and 9, raped by step-grandfather

Annie Perets
by
2nd Apr 2019 8:56 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A RAPIST step-grandfather gave his wife money for bingo so he could be alone with her two grandchildren to molest them, a court has heard.

The young sisters from the Fraser Coast were routinely sexually abused by the 68-year-old man, who was meant to be their carer during a five-week period last year.

The predator was sentenced to six-years in jail on Monday, after pleading guilty in Maryborough District Court to 31 sexual offences including seven counts of rape.

The court heard the older of the two girls, aged about nine, recalled to police her step-grandfather "putting his rude part into my rude part."

The offending by the man, who otherwise had never been before the courts, began in July last year when the girls stayed with him for a week.

At first he touched them inappropriately, with the touching quickly escalating to a variety of sexual acts performed by both him and the sisters.

In the weeks that followed, the young pair slept over at his place multiple times a week.

Sometimes his wife would be asleep in the house during the offending.

The man, who the Chronicle cannot name for legal reasons, used lollies to keep the pair quiet, saying they couldn't have any if they told anyone.

But the older sister informed her mother and the man went on to reveal his crimes to police.

The offender's wife had ended their relationship after the allegations surfaced.

The Fraser Coast man will be eligible for parole in August 2020.

More Stories

fccourt fccrime fraser coast maryborough district court
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    New date for Urangan council consultation session

    premium_icon New date for Urangan council consultation session

    News It will now go ahead on Saturday at the Urangan Pier from 9am to 1pm.

    • 2nd Apr 2019 9:00 AM
    Yoghurt bar targeted by brazen thieves hungry for cash

    premium_icon Yoghurt bar targeted by brazen thieves hungry for cash

    News A clothing retailer was also burgled.

    • 2nd Apr 2019 8:48 AM
    Bay mum's disbelief after publisher picks up her first book

    premium_icon Bay mum's disbelief after publisher picks up her first book

    Books There was a moment of disbelief for Shae after receiving the email.

    • 2nd Apr 2019 8:00 AM
    Federal Govt pumps $40 million into Hervey Bay CBD

    premium_icon Federal Govt pumps $40 million into Hervey Bay CBD

    News It's part of a $172.9 million announcement by the Federal Govt