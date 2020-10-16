IN COURT: Local trawler fisherman better at sea than on road

A MAN has narrowly avoided serving jail time after failing to tell the judge why he should be spared the punishment.

Jarrod John Knudsen was caught driving unlicensed three times in five months.

The prosecutor told the court Knudsen was pulled over for a breath test on June 20 after he drank 10 glasses of whiskey home-brew at a friend’s house before he drove.

He registered a BAC of .094.

Police also discovered Knudsen has lost his licence due to loss of demerit points.

Knudsen told police he was unaware that he had lost his licence as he had been away working on a trawler.

He was then pulled over on July 7 in Pialba and September 30 in Tinana.

Magistrate Stephen Guttridge asked Knudsen, who was self represented, why he should not go to jail.

Knudsen said he didn’t know.

“You committed the same offence three times over a very short space of time,” Mr Guttridge said in his sentencing remarks.

He was convicted and fined $1500.

He was sentenced to 14 days in jail, wholly suspended for six months.

His license was disqualified from driving for a total of 21 months.