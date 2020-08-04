IN COURT: Man charged with attempted robbery loses lawyer

One lawyer withdrew and another did not show up in Maryborough court yesterday.

IT WAS a day for missing lawyers in Maryborough Magistrates Court yesterday.

Waverley Blair, appearing by video link, was lost for words when his lawyer told the court he would no longer represent him.

Michael Riedel from ATSILS was given permission to withdraw from representing Mr Blair, who is charged with a range of offences, including attempted armed robbery.

The court heard he allegedly broke into a Maryborough home on June 19.

Mr Riedel's reasons for withdrawing from the case were not explained in court.

He agreed to speak with another local law firm about taking on Mr Blair's case.

Mr Blair's case was adjourned to August 31.

He was remanded in custody.

In a separate case yesterday, a lawyer was "two minutes too late" for his client's appearance.

Joel Pelicki, appearing by video link, took matters into his own hands when his lawyer did not show up.

Mr Pelicki, who is charged with possessing meth, told Magistrate Terry Duroux a brief of evidence was being sought and agreed to an adjournment date of September 21.

Towards the end of Mr Pelicki's appearance, two people burst into the courtroom to tell Mr Duroux that Mr Pelicki's lawyer was two minutes away.

"He's two minutes too late," Mr Duroux said.