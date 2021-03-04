IN COURT: M’boro blokes behaving badly

Some of the men who have faced court on the Fraser Coast for behaving badly.

Some of the men who have faced court on the Fraser Coast for behaving badly.

From a man who spat in a person’s face to another who used a gelblaster to threaten a woman, here are five men whose bad behaviour has landed them in court.

How a garden statue nearly landed M’boro man in jail

Throwing a garden statue and smashing a car windscreen after chasing his victim through a house almost landed a Maryborough man behind bars.

Matthew Spry appeared before Maryborough Magistrates Court.

Matthew Spry pleaded guilty in Maryborough Magistrates Court to one count of wilful damage.

The court heard police attended a home on October 25 and observed the windscreen of the car had been smashed.

‘Tent city’ resident jailed for assaults, property offences

A member of Hervey Bay‘s homeless tent city community has been sentenced to jail time after facing court over two separate assaults.

Michael Lynch with his tent and his dog Bolt, the "best dog in the world".

Michael David Lynch, 48, pleaded guilty in the Hervey Bay Magistrates Court to one count of assault occasioning bodily harm and one count of common assault as well as property offences.

Lynch had spent two days in custody after an incident that occurred at the tent city near the Hervey Bay Neighbourhood Centre.

RACIST TIRADE: Man spits in woman’s face, hoses another



First he unleashed a racist tirade on one woman.

Then he spat in the face of another when they tried to make him leave their property.

Nathan Daniel Town, 39, pleaded guilty in Maryborough Magistrates Court to two counts of common assault and one count of wilful damage.

Nathan Daniel Town, 39, pleaded guilty in Maryborough Magistrates Court to two counts of common assault and one count of wilful damage.

Man sentenced for violent attack on Fraser Coast councillor



Attacking two strangers in broad daylight, including a Fraser Coast councillor on her way to a meeting, has led to a Maryborough man receiving a lengthy jail sentence.

Craig William Chalker pleaded guilty to two counts of assault occasioning bodily harm when he appeared via videolink in Maryborough Magistrates Court this week.

Craig William Chalker being arrested for a previous matter. He was sentenced in relation to a violent assault on two people in Maryborough last year.

In December, Chalker violently attacked a 47-year-old man and Cr Jade Wellings, who was on her way to a meeting with other councillors.

Gelblaster passed off as handgun in frightening M’boro crime

Using a gelblaster gun to threaten a woman he blamed for breaking up his relationship landed a 23-year-old Maryborough man before court.

Tyler James Jason leaving Maryborough Magistrates Court.

Tyler James Jason pleaded guilty to a series of charges when he appeared before Maryborough Magistrates Court, including dangerous operation of a vehicle, going armed so as to cause fear and common assault.

The court heard the main offences happened on December 5, 2019.