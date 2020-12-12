IN COURT: Truck thief appears on long list of charges

ALLEGED truck thief Rhys Perks has appeared in Hervey Bay Magistrate Court on a string of charges.

For an incident on December 11, he was charged with the unlawful use of a motor vehicle, two counts of dangerous driving, two counts of attempted robbery, evasion, possessing dangerous drugs and driving while suspended.

Magistrate Stephen Guttridge said "I note on your history that you have a previous failure to appear matter on January 7 2021 and you have another failure to appear … you are in a very dire position."

Mr Perks opted for the matters to be adjourned until 8:30 Monday December 14 for further mention and was remanded in custody.