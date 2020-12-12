Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Alleged Woolworths truck thief, Rhys Perks.
Alleged Woolworths truck thief, Rhys Perks.
News

IN COURT: Truck thief appears on long list of charges

Stuart Fast
12th Dec 2020 1:53 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

ALLEGED truck thief Rhys Perks has appeared in Hervey Bay Magistrate Court on a string of charges.

For an incident on December 11, he was charged with the unlawful use of a motor vehicle, two counts of dangerous driving, two counts of attempted robbery, evasion, possessing dangerous drugs and driving while suspended.

Magistrate Stephen Guttridge said "I note on your history that you have a previous failure to appear matter on January 7 2021 and you have another failure to appear … you are in a very dire position."

Mr Perks opted for the matters to be adjourned until 8:30 Monday December 14 for further mention and was remanded in custody.

More Stories

fccourt fccrime fcnews fcpolice fctrucks
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Not your babysitters: Lifesavers hit out at parents

        Premium Content Not your babysitters: Lifesavers hit out at parents

        News Lifesavers fed up with being beach “babysitters” want parents to ditch their phones after hundreds of kids had to be rescued during school holidays last year.

        Shark zone: Australia’s most dangerous beaches revealed

        Premium Content Shark zone: Australia’s most dangerous beaches revealed

        News Australia's worst year for fatal shark attacks in almost a century

        $4b golden summer to sizzle for Qld tourism

        Premium Content $4b golden summer to sizzle for Qld tourism

        News Queensland bracing for $4 billion windfall in golden summer