IN DEMAND: Hervey Bay Uber drivers are flat out

HIGH DEMAND: Part-time Uber driver Fred Whitaker said workers could have as much work as they wanted.

HIGH DEMAND: Part-time Uber driver Fred Whitaker said workers could have as much work as they wanted. Jodie Callcott

UBER driver Fred Whitaker has picked up more than 115 passengers in 13 days since he started on December 23.

The ridesharing app launched in Hervey Bay on December 6 and the Chronicle understands there are about 10 drivers.

Mr Whitaker said he was "flat out" on New Year's Eve, picking up passengers every 20 minutes during a five-hour stint.

He said half of his passengers were local, including a gentleman between 70-80 years who enjoyed his first ride on Thursday.

"We can have as much (work) as we want, but I don't want much because of my age," Mr Whitaker said.

"Obviously there are busier times than others.

"I do it because I want to get some money and because I feel like I'm doing something useful."

He said the point of difference between a taxi and an Uber driver was being able to track your driver.

"If the rider can see I'm going to be longer than they wanted, they can just cancel and it's no skin off anybody's nose," he said.

"But at least they'll know."

Uber drivers from Brisbane have reportedly made a trip to Bundaberg to take advantage of the absence of local chauffeurs.

It was a slow start for the ridesharing app's regional launch, with at least two of the five new locations having a severe customer demand versus driver imbalance since it come to town at the beginning of December.

A source told the NewsMail that Brisbane-based drivers had made the four-hour commute for a chance to make extra money while demand was high.

Although Uber had not confirmed the claim, a spokeswoman said drivers were not required to stay in certain locations.

"Driver partners are free to accept or reject trip requests and to travel to new destinations to take trips," the spokeswoman said.

She said the flexibility to work whenever and wherever they want is what appeals to potential partners.

The Chronicle understands Uber Driver Partner has advertised online for drivers on the Fraser Coast.