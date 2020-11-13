IN DEMAND: Industry Coast students are likely to find job in

THE COVID-19 crisis and the roll out of the NDIS on the Fraser Coast has created a critical need for social workers according to USC lecturer Teresa Parker.

This means more workers are needed to meet the demand and as a result, students undergoing related studies including a Bachelor of Social Work, with intern opportunities while they study, have a high chance of getting a local job at the other end.

“The Fraser Coast is reaching out for services to deal with existing needs – mental health, family wellbeing, an older demographic and the human impacts of the pandemic,” Ms Parker said.

“With the NDIS, we’ve got twice as many people are receiving the assistance to access services … we need to double to number of workers.

“What happens as a result of COVID-19 is there is a greater need for mental health services, not just now but over the next five years.

“It’s a flexible place to work in, you’re engaged in the community, you can work it around your study hours or hours as parents … there is opportunity right now,” she said.

“It lays the foundations for a host of roles including mental health, family violence, trauma, child protection, counselling, community development and change management.”

Applications are open to study at USC Fraser Coast in 2021, with full degrees in Social Work, Primary Education and Nursing Science offered through flexible, face-to-face delivery at the campus.

Ms Parker said the social work was a rewarding career path which offered something for everybody.