IN HERVEY BAY: Circus spectacular will awe and delight

IT'S SHOWTIME: Pictured are some of the crew from Circus Rio, pumped to entertain a local audience. Annie Perets

PERFORMERS from Circus Rio are bringing the Brazilian-themed spectacular to a Fraser Coast audience, with shows scheduled until the end of next week.

Since arriving to our beach-side town, dancer Hannah Rigby said the crew had fallen in love with the place.

"We just love it. We've been going to Enzo's every day for breakfast and hopefully will go whale watching next week,” Ms Rigby said.

With their first shows in Hervey Bay done and dusted, performances will continue at Seafront Oval until July 29.

Tickets are selling fast. Ms Rigby said sales for the Hervey Bay shows had outperformed sales at other Queensland areas they had toured.

Brazil import Will Junior (pictured in a handstand) is the circus clown, and will perform alongside jaw-dropping acts including tightrope walkers, FMX motorbike riders, and a Russian trapeze team.