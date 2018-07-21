Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
IT'S SHOWTIME: Pictured are some of the crew from Circus Rio, pumped to entertain a local audience.
IT'S SHOWTIME: Pictured are some of the crew from Circus Rio, pumped to entertain a local audience. Annie Perets
News

IN HERVEY BAY: Circus spectacular will awe and delight

21st Jul 2018 12:01 AM

PERFORMERS from Circus Rio are bringing the Brazilian-themed spectacular to a Fraser Coast audience, with shows scheduled until the end of next week.

Since arriving to our beach-side town, dancer Hannah Rigby said the crew had fallen in love with the place.

"We just love it. We've been going to Enzo's every day for breakfast and hopefully will go whale watching next week,” Ms Rigby said.

With their first shows in Hervey Bay done and dusted, performances will continue at Seafront Oval until July 29.

Tickets are selling fast. Ms Rigby said sales for the Hervey Bay shows had outperformed sales at other Queensland areas they had toured.

Brazil import Will Junior (pictured in a handstand) is the circus clown, and will perform alongside jaw-dropping acts including tightrope walkers, FMX motorbike riders, and a Russian trapeze team.

fcevents fcwhatson fraser coast
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    The 9yo who tips the scales at 180kg

    premium_icon The 9yo who tips the scales at 180kg

    Health THE secret extremes of the state’s obesity crisis have been exposed, with the sad case of a nine-year-old boy coming to light.

    • 21st Jul 2018 1:54 AM
    Cancer care now close to home

    premium_icon Cancer care now close to home

    Health Of the 20 radiation sessions she required, 15 were in Bundaberg

    Enough to bring hardy farmers to tears

    premium_icon Enough to bring hardy farmers to tears

    Politics They say the solution to their problems is sitting idle

    Local Partners