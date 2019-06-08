In honour of our mate and our fans

LEAGUE: Past Brothers are aiming to farewell one of their club greats with a win in one of the most important clashes for them in years.

The Brethren face the Wallaroos in a top-of-the-table clash in the Bundaberg Rugby League A-grade as they prepare to host their first game in a couple of years.

The side will aim to remain unbeaten as well, at Brothers Sports Complex, after winning their first five games this season in the competition.

The day will also be a day of tributes and celebrating the life of club great Michael McGaw who died on Tuesday.

McGaw had been battling terminal cancer for almost two years.

"He was a well-respected member of the Brothers Rugby League Club,” Brothers captain Kevin Sherriff said.

"Michael was always seen to be volunteering around the club whether it was fundraising, coaching, assisting with league safe, first aid or photography.

"He was also a past player, junior club president and also a member of the Brothers Old Boys association.

The club will hold a minute's silence before the match when the A-grade players pay their respects to Michael and his family.

Sherriff said the match was a massive one for the club and a chance to show the community they could host matches.

"The club has gone to a lot of effort to put together a great day so, hopefully, we can pull a good crowd,” he said.

"Playing at home creates a special vibe around the group.

"It allows us as players to give back to the club, sponsors and supporters by playing good footy.”

Sherriff knows the Wallaroos will be a tough prospect, regardless of where the game is at.

The Roos will be looking to bounce back after losing for the first time this season last week to The Waves.

Sherriff said the side were focusing on themselves to make sure they could get the required result.

"Our preparation always focuses on our team and the structure we play,” he said.

"We have identified key players from the Wallaroos that we need to control.

"If we are able to contain certain players and execute our structure we should be successful.”

The side play the Roos at 6pm after Eastern Suburbs play Western Suburbs at 4.20pm.

The unbeaten Past Brothers women's team will then play in prime time against The Waves at 7.45pm.