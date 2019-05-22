In-laws' victory: Family ties help secure State Bowls Title

BOWLS CHAMPIONS: Aron Sherriff and mother-in-law Liz Walton won the 2019 mixed pairs title at the Queensland Championships.

LAWN BOWLS: Bowls Queensland 2019 Championships started with a win for a Fraser Coast bowler.

Burrum Heads bowler Liz Walton, alongside son-in-law Aron Sherriff, won the mixed pairs title at the Helensvale club.

Sherriff has represented Australia in bowls competitions including the Commonwealth Games.

He won silver medals in the men's triples and fours at the Gold Coast event in 2018.

The duo collected the prestigious title following a thrilling 22-19 bout against Heather Hodgson and Eric Johannes.

The victory followed on from Walton and Sherriff's scintillating performance in the opening rounds and post-sectional play.

Their title win was also a redemption of sorts for the mother-in-law and son-in-law duo.

This victory was sweet after the pair narrowly missed out on the 2018 title in last year's final.

"We played Heather and Eric in the semi-final last year and it's always great to have a game against those two and this year's game was played in fantastic spirit,” Sherriff said.

"It was a topsy-turvy kind of a game as we were up and down.

"We got off to a bit of a slow start but managed to get back and got into a good lead but we weren't safe as they fought back and really kept up the pressure.

"We went into the final end 19-21 and Liz played a great bowl to give us the advantage.

"Eric played some great bowls but he just got unlucky with his final bowl.”