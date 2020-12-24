IN MEMORIAM: Coast community leaders lost this year

The Fraser Coast has lost some wonderful community leaders this year.

The Fraser Coast has lost some wonderful community leaders this year.

THE Fraser Coast community has lost some amazing people this year, from a whale watching pioneer to Maryborough's first Proud Mary.

Here we take a look back on the lives of the community icons we have farewelled in 2020.

Legend of Hervey Bay whale watching dies

The tributes to whale watching pioneer Brian Perry flowed in July after the much-loved 72-year-old died after battling illness.

Alongside his wife Jill, Brian built the industry from the ground up after the former fishing charter operator and his wife saw a potential tourism opportunity in visiting humpback whales and seized it.

Brian and Jill Perry, the pioneers of Hervey Bay whale watching, putting their friend's Terry Keens ashes to rest, in a cardboard turtle in the Bay with the whales he loved so much, on Wednesday. He joins his wife, whose ashes were put in the water the same way the year before.

For 30 years, the couple nurtured an industry that would end up giving employment to hundreds of people across the region.

Their long-time friend Andrew Ellis said it was a tragic day for the Fraser Coast.

"It is a terrible thing for his family, for his friends, for our industry," he said.

Sudden death of teacher mourned by Coast school community

Aldridge State High School was left in mourning this year after the loss of a much-loved teacher.

Brett Martell from Aldridge State High School died suddenly in July.

Principal Ross Higgins shared a message of condolence on the school's Facebook page.

Aldridge State High School teacher Brett Martell.

"Family was consistently at the heart of Brett's thoughts and his love for, and pride in, both his children was always evident in both his words and the lengths he went in supporting their endeavours," Mr Higgins wrote.

Tributes flow for devoted dad killed in boating accident

When Darrel Francis lost his daughter to cancer, he devoted his time to supporting the charity that helped her in the final months of her life.

The 75-year-old Tinana man was killed in a boating accident in Moreton Bay in August.

His cousin also died when their boat capsized in strong winds.

Margaret and Darrel Francis at one of the Dunga Derby events.

Darrel was remembered by those who knew him as someone who loved his family and his community.

Butchulla community mourns local leader taken too soon

A valued member of the Fraser Coast's Butchulla community is being mourned.

Michelle Howden, better known as Shelly, died of a brain aneurysm on October 16 aged just 44.

The senior project officer with the Department of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Partnerships, was remembered this week as someone who worked for the betterment of indigenous people.

NAIDOC 2019 - flag raising ceremony at Fraser Coast Discovery Sphere - Shelly Howden delivers the NAIDOC speech.

Fellow community leader Robert Garland said Shelly was committed to delivering projects for the community.

Tributes flow for Fraser Island tourism pioneer

The man who pioneered Fraser Island tourism has died aged 84.

Sid Melksham, the former local legend who developed Eurong Resort and Fraser Island's ferry service, passed away on Friday.

While he eventually went on to sell the resort and ferries in 2002 for more than $30 million - a move which contributed to a fortune that covered the purchase of Alan Bond's superyacht and a mansion at Hope Island on the Gold Coast - the empire had humble beginnings.

In the late 50s, the first passenger service he took to the island was an eight-seater old boat he'd bought and refurbished after it sunk in the Mary River.

A QUEENSLAND tourism legend dubbed ‘the barefoot tycoon’ has died on the Gold Coast. Sid Melksham, who pioneered tourism on Fraser Island, passed away on Friday, his partner Angela Burger said. He was 84. Mr Melksham developed Eurong Beach Resort and Fraser Island’s ferry service, later selling the business for a reputed $35 million and buying entrepreneur Alan Bond’s superyacht, Southern Cross I

Big-hearted Bay businessman Rob Nissen mourned

He was a big-hearted businessman who loved his wife and daughters more than anything.

Hervey Bay's Rob Nissen died on December 9 after suffering complications from surgery.

The much-loved husband and dad, who owned and operated Rob Nissen's Floorcovering Centre for several decades, was remembered by his wife Maureen as a man who was generous to a fault.

Much-loved Bay businessman Rob Nissen.

The life of M'boro's first Proud Mary to be remembered

A woman of strength and courage.

That is how Maryborough's first Proud Mary, Mary Elizabeth Fay Henderson, will forever be known.

Fay Henderson, an icon of Maryborough, passed away during the peak of COVID. She was most famously known for forming the Proud Mary's register and a member of the RSL pipe band.

The 88-year-old passed away in April, during the height of COVID-19.

She succumbed to the gruelling disease that is dementia.

Her daughter Bec Fluerty said Fay suffered with the illness for about four years, but it really started to take its toll in the last 10 months of her life.