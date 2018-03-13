In memory of our fallen: cemetery group's community call

Friends of the Maryborough Cemetery need help to identify unmarked graves. PHOTOS: ALISTAIR BRIGHTMAN

MARGARET Wroe has a bold vision to see the graves of Fraser Coast soldiers lined with poppies.

But with a number of servicemen buried in unmarked graves across the Fraser Coast, Ms Wroe has put the call out to help identify sites ahead of the 100th anniversary of the armistice.

The volunteer group Friends of the Cemetery will lay poppies on the graves of former servicemen and women at rest across the Fraser Coast, including those in unmarked graves, to commemorate the end of World War 1.

The group has encouraged the families of former servicemen and women to come forward and provide information ahead of their tribute.

PLACING POPPIES: Margaret Wroe and a team of volunteers will place poppies on the graves of fallen soldiers. Alistair Brightman

Ms Wroe estimates there are more than 1000 returned servicemen buried across the region.

But she said unmarked graves would make it difficult to honour the lives of all military persons.

"There's just no real way of knowing unless family members tell us that they have relatives buried in an unmarked grave," Ms Wroe said.

"It would be a pity to be unable to complete the project because we don't know where they're resting."

Launched in February last year, Friends of the Cemetery is a volunteer program working to preserve the heritage values of the region's cemeteries.

Ms Wroe was elected group leader when it launched.

She said she wanted to make a "fitting" commemoration ahead of the the centenary of World War I.

"As a group, we'd been thinking about how we'd honour 100 years since the end of the war," she said.

"That's when we came up with this idea to place the poppies on graves across the region."

It's an initiative Fraser Coast Military Trail Committee member Greig Bolderrow, whose grandfather is buried in the Fraser Coast, supports.

Mr Bolderrow's grandfather served in France on the Western Front with the Australian Light Horse, and in Brisbane during World War II.

He now rests in the Maryborough Cemetery with no military record on his gravestone.

Mr Bolderrow said it was a fantastic idea for the cemetery group to honour the region's military history.

"More than 100 years after the date, and here we are still remembering what happened," Mr Bolderrow said.

"It makes me feel proud, honouring what these men and ladies went through."

Acting mayor George Seymour said the group hoped to individually honour every returned serviceman and woman who served in conflicts across the globe.

If you have information on a military person buried locally you can contact Margaret at margaretwroe @bigpond.com or message the Maryborough Family History Society Facebook page.