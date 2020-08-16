IN PHOTOS: An afternoon at Maryborough BMX Club

BMX: Riders turn into the final stretch of the track during a practice ride. Photo: Stuart Fast

FOR Maryborough BMX Club President Ian Bucklind, seeing parents and kids racing on Saturday afternoon was a welcome sight.

The club raced for the third time since reopening, following the easing of coronavirus restrictions in Queensland.

Mr Bucklind was concerned about retaining competitor numbers as the crisis progressed.

He said there were roughly 30 to 40 riders on the club's roster, down from the usual 50 to 70 per session before COVID-19.

Still, he said all things considered, this was a good result.

"Considering what has happened, numbers are good," he said.

Mr Bucklind hopes to return to pre-pandemic numbers once the crisis had passed.

He also hoped the BMX club would be able to host its open day in November.