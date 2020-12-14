Young man killed in wet weather crash tragedy

Police at the scene of a crash involving a ute on Golf Links Dr, Buderim. Picture: Patrick Woods

Police at the scene of a crash involving a ute on Golf Links Dr, Buderim. Picture: Patrick Woods

UPDATE: A man has died after he lost control and collided with a power pole in Buderim on Sunday night.

About 6.10pm the driver and sole occupant of the car, a Buderim man in his 20s was driving along Golf Links Rd.

Police said the driver lost control while driving through a roundabout, causing the car to collide with a power pole.

The man was freed from the car and rushed to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a critical condition.

At about 9pm the man sadly succumbed to his injuries.

Police are appealing for anyone that may have dasham footage of the incident or information to contact police.

Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

EARLIER:

Police are investigating a serious crash which left a man in a critical condition when his car crashed into a power pole on the Coast.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said the crash was reported on Golf Links Rd in Buderim about 6.15pm.

Man critical after car crashes into dam

Emergency services rushed to the scene to treat the injured man.

The police spokeswoman said the driver was trapped and fire crews helped to remove the vehicle from the pole.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said the man was freed from the vehicle and the scene was left in the hands of police.

The man was rushed to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a serious condition.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.