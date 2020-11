RIVERSIDE FORMAL: Bella Lester and Kynan Watson arrive at the Riverside Christian College Formal. Photo: Stuart Fast

RIVERSIDE FORMAL: Bella Lester and Kynan Watson arrive at the Riverside Christian College Formal. Photo: Stuart Fast

THE BROLGA THEATRE hosted the glitz and glamour of Riverside Christian College’s Year 12 Formal.

The Chronicle was there as the school rolled out the red carpet for the students on their special night.