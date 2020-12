(L) Mealee, Jamie and Bree-anna Wilcox enjoy a family night out at Food and Groove. Photo: Stuart Fast

FOOD and Groove Fridays are the perfect way to relax at the end the week.

Featuring good food, good music and great company at Hervey Bay's seafront oval, the event always proves to be a popular night out with locals and visitors.

Check out these social snaps of the latest Food and Groove Friday.