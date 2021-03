ANTIQUES: Lindee Palmer from Toogoom browses the antiques for sale at the Fraser Coast Antique Collectable Fair. Photo: Stuart Fast

Hundreds travelled to the Maryborough Showgrounds at the weekend for the Fraser Coast Antique Collectable Fair.

Antiques, jewellery, collectable coins, militaria and historic items were up for sale at the fair.

