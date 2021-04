HOWARD EASTER MARKETS: (L) Grant Hartman, Rachel Hartman, Shaun Hartman and Liam Hartman enjoy a morning tea of prawns at the Howard Easter Markets. Photo: Stuart Fast

HOWARD EASTER MARKETS: (L) Grant Hartman, Rachel Hartman, Shaun Hartman and Liam Hartman enjoy a morning tea of prawns at the Howard Easter Markets. Photo: Stuart Fast

Grey clouds and wet weather couldn’t stop people from across the Fraser Coast from travelling to Howard for the community’s Easter Markets on April 3.

The event proved to be popular with hundreds attending the Easter event.

Here’s the Fraser Coast Chronicle’s photos from the day.