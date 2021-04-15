IN PHOTOS: Masks off on the Fraser Coast

(L) Mike and Cheryl Sultana from Curra enjoy a day without having to wear a mask along the Esplanade at Scarness with their dog, Oscar.

COVID restrictions eased across Queensland at 6am Thursday April 15 and it’s good news for people of the Fraser Coast.

Barry and Lorraine Whitby from Howard felt relieved that restrictions had eased and they were feeling great during the morning.

Mrs Whitby said she would still keep a mask handy in case things changed.

For Mike and Cheryl Sultana from Curra, the easing of restrictions meant day to day business would be ore comfortable.

Mr Sultana works in retail and said customers couldn’t see the expression on his face when he spoke to them and masks made his glasses fog up while wearing them.

Mrs Sultana said masks served their purpose during restrictions but she still kept them handy just in case COVID restrictions flared up again.

For Argentinian travellers Geronimo Dcescari and Enes Gowland, no longer having to wear a mask meant interacting with others was better as people could see each others smiles.

Mr Dcescari said it felt he could breathe properly again.

Restrictions easing was also good news for cafe and pub patrons with Hervey Bay local Gavin Wynn saying he believed more people would get out more and be less fearful about getting sick.

Toby Price from Prenzlau was visiting Hervey Bay and said the easing of restrictions made it feel like things were getting back to normal again.

He hoped the easing of restrictions mean things would settle down for good.