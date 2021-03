(L) Councillor Jade Wellings, Neighbourhood Centre Manager Gay Cayabyab, Cathy Dunn, Carol Hyne and St Stephens Hospital Manager Katrina Ryan at International Women's Day at the Maryborough Neighbourhood Centre.

The Maryborough Neighbourhood Centre hosted inspirational speakers, dancing and music to mark International Women’s Day.

Fraser Coast Councillor Jade Wellings and General Manager of St Stephens Hospital Katrina Ryan spoke to the crowd about their careers and experiences as successful women.

Check out these photos of the morning tea.