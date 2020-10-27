Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police attend a single-vehicle crash at the Nojoor Rd boat ramp at Twin Waters on Monday night. Photo: Patrick Woods
Police attend a single-vehicle crash at the Nojoor Rd boat ramp at Twin Waters on Monday night. Photo: Patrick Woods
News

IN PHOTOS: ‘Miracle’ escape as car crashes into trees

Ashley Carter
27th Oct 2020 7:15 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Police are investigating what led to a car crashing into trees near the Nojoor Rd boat ramp at Twin Waters on Monday night.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said officers were called to the single-vehicle crash about 8.30pm.

The driver of the sedan was trapped as a result and had to be cut from the vehicle with assistance from firefighters.

'Dangerous' hailstorms set to smash Sunshine Coast

Semi-trailer bursts into flames on Bruce Hwy

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the driver, along with two passengers, were taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital for treatment and were in stable conditions.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Witnesses say it's a "miracle" anyone survived the crash, after watching the tree snap and the engine block fly into the bush.

The police spokesman said the Forensic Crash Unit would investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash.

Community Newsletter SignUp
forensic crash unit nojoor rd scd traffic twin waters
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        RSL SPLIT: Why sub-branch wants to part with M’boro club

        Premium Content RSL SPLIT: Why sub-branch wants to part with M’boro club

        News Inside the turmoil engulfing one of Heritage City’s biggest businesses.

        Doctor found guilty of raping patient during pap smear

        Premium Content Doctor found guilty of raping patient during pap smear

        Crime The Urraween doctor will be sentenced on Tuesday

        REVEALED: Plan to help solve problem for carers at parks

        Premium Content REVEALED: Plan to help solve problem for carers at parks

        News Why councillor will move a motion for new addition to local parks

        Man sentenced after ‘cowardly’ assault on 79YO stepfather

        Premium Content Man sentenced after ‘cowardly’ assault on 79YO stepfather

        News A judge spared a man a criminal conviction after hearing it would prevent him being...