REMEMBRANCE DAY 2020: Students from different Maryborough schools at the Maryborough Cenotaph pay their respects to the sacrifices of Australia's military personnel. Photo: Stuart Fast
News

IN PHOTOS: Remembrance Day in Maryborough 2020

Stuart Fast
12th Nov 2020 3:30 AM
NOVEMBER 11, 2020 marked the 102nd anniversary of Remembrance Day with the people of Maryborough, RSL staff and local veterans commemorating the day at the recently refurbished Maryborough Cenotaph and Memorial Gates in Queens Park.

Maryborough RSL Sub-Branch President Paul Coleman said the RSL persevered to hold the ceremony but the organisation's efforts were well rewarded with more than 200 people attending.

Here is The Chronicle's gallery of the event.

fccommunity fcevents fcmaryborough fcmaryboroughrsl
