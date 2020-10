ROUND 16: KSS player Oliver Post and Bingera player Joel Haack vie for the ball while other players watch. Photo: Stuart Fast

FOOTBALL: ROUND 16 of Wide Bay Premier League has wrapped up with Bingera FC beating the KSS Jets one zero at Hervey Bay Sports Club.

Relive the highlights of the match with The Chronicle’s photo gallery of the night.