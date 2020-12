CHRISTMAS STREET: Kingfisher Drive, Oakhurst which was named Christmas Street by Fraser Coast Regional Council. Photo: Stuart Fast

KINGFISHER Drive at Oakhurst has been named Christmas Street for the Fraser Coast and is attracting visitors from across the region.

Almost every house in the street is decorated in some way for the Christmas season, ranging from many colour lights to large inflatable animals.

See the families who visited the beautiful displays on Saturday night.