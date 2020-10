Stuart Fast Full Profile Login to follow

MORE than 3000 people travelled to the Maryborough Showgrounds over the weekend to find their next treasure at the Maryborough Swap Meet.

Vendors from as far as Brisbane travelled to the heritage city for the two-day event, selling antiques, motor vehicle parts, unique artworks, secondhand goods and other curiosities.

With items like that, the swap meet had something for everyone.

Here is the Chronicle's gallery of the event.