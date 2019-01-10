Menu
BUSH FIRE: Firefighters work to contain a blaze started in Takura that spread over 180 hectares.
BUSH FIRE: Firefighters work to contain a blaze started in Takura that spread over 180 hectares.
IN PICTURES: Ten Crews battle Takura inferno

Jessica Lamb
10th Jan 2019 12:55 AM
THROUGH the thick, smoky haze obscuring the horizon for traffic on Toogoom Rd, the blue and red lights signalling the presence of rural fire trucks held a stark contrast to the glowing embers of trees.

Ten local fire crews worked for more than half the day to contain a massive blaze spanning 180 hectares of Fraser Coast bushland in Takura yesterday.

A firefighter conducts backburning yesterday afternoon.
A firefighter conducts backburning yesterday afternoon.

Working into the night, local firefighters had back-burned the eastern, western and southern flanks of the bushfire near Torbanlea Pialba Rd, Toogoom Cane Rd and Toogoom Rd.

The Chronicle understands crews needed a front end loader to enter dense bush to contain the northern front of the fire.

A truck heads to command point to battle the northern flank of the Takura fire.
A truck heads to command point to battle the northern flank of the Takura fire.

The blaze broke out about 11am and Hervey Bay Rural Fire group officer Jeremy Horchin said smoke was affecting drivers' visibility on roads.

Two State Emergency Service crews assisted with traffic management and paramedics attended on standby.

Takura Fire - Firefighters working to contain a blaze started in Takura that spread over 180 hectares.
Takura Fire - Firefighters working to contain a blaze started in Takura that spread over 180 hectares.

At the time of publication the fire was posing no threat to property.

Residents were advised to close windows and doors, and those suffering from a respiratory condition should keep their medications close by.

