'In shock': Victim on Coast for alleged attacker's wedding

Hamilton Street in Buderim was the scene of pandemonium when a man was allegedly stabbed to death. John McCutcheon

DAYS out from getting married, a Sunshine Coast man has been arrested and charged for allegedly murdering his own brother.

Buderim's Bernard John Robbins, 57, is currently in the Maroochydore watchhouse, set to appear in court later today.

Authorities were called to a unit block in Hamilton St, Buderim, after a disturbance about 10pm Wednesday where they found the man.

Police allege the victim is a 61-year-old man who flew over from Western Australia to attend his brother's wedding.

Caloundra CIB officer detective Senior Sergeant Chris Eaton said the man had sustained "multiple" stab wounds to his upper body.

"The man was transported to Sunshine Coast University Hospital but died several hours later," Snt Sgt Eaton said.

"The victim is actually the man's brother, who travelled from WA for his wedding this weekend.

"Police allege there was an argument between the two parties which resulted in a physical altercation.

"There were two other parties but no one else was injured."

"Once it became serious, neighbours did attend and try to provide assistance."

He said the incident would have been tragic for the family.

"Any incident of this nature is a real shock. It's tragic for the family, you can only imagine their heartache."