IN THE FASTLANE: New 110kmh Bruce Hwy section ready to open

The Cooroy to Curra upgrade will provide a duplicated, safer highway.
The Cooroy to Curra upgrade will provide a duplicated, safer highway. Contributed

THE latest stretch in a $384.2 million Bruce Hwy upgrade project will open to traffic early next week.

Works on the new section were completed earlier than expected, with 10.5km of duplicated highway now open to traffic as section C of the Cooroy to Curra upgrade nears completion.

Section C covers the stretch from Traveston to Woondum.

Federal Infrastructure and Transport Minister Darren Chester said the project formed part of the $8.5 billion, 10-year Bruce Highway Upgrade Program.

"With each new section of the Cooroy to Curra project we are a step closer to a duplicated Bruce Highway from Brisbane to just south of Gympie, increasing flood immunity, reducing travel times, catering for growing traffic volumes, and most importantly, saving lives," Mr　Chester said.

Wide Bay MP Llew O'Brien said today's traffic switch was welcome news, with the project expected to dramatically improve road safety on the stretch of highway.

"The new road is going to save lives and it's great to see motorists already moving onto it, well ahead of schedule," Mr O'Brien said.

"While the construction of the Sections A, B and C have caused some inconvenience, the end result is a much safer, quality, high speed and high capacity four lane road that connects our region to Brisbane and beyond.

"Section C is the third link in the broader Cooroy to Curra project, bringing the total distance built since the first section started in 2009 to 36km from Cooroy to Woondum."

He said about 680 jobs had been created over the life of the project.

The Federal Government has committed $307.4 million and the state government $76.8 million to fund the $384.2 million Bruce Highway - Cooroy to Curra - Section C project. For further information on the Bruce Highway- Cooroy to Curra upgrade, visit www.tmr.qld.gov.au/cooroytocurra

